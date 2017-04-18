BRIEF-Allied Properties REIT announces $200 million offering of 3.636% series c senior unsecured debentures

April 18 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Allied Properties REIT announces $200 million offering of 3.636% series c senior unsecured debentures

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.636% per annum and will mature on April 21, 2025

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts drawn on co's unsecured revolving operating facility