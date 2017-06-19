版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Alliqua announces partnership with Partners Capital Group

June 19 Alliqua Biomedical Inc:

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces partnership with Partners Capital Group to provide Ultramist® customers with new equipment financing programs

* Alliqua Biomedical - entered into partnership with Partners Capital Group to provide potential Ultramist customers with new equipment financing programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐