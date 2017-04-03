版本:
2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical announces closing of about $3.8 mln public offering

April 3 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc announces closing of approximately $3.8 million public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
