版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc

Feb 28 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc were unable to secure requisite financing to meet closing conditions of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐