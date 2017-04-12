版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical Inc receives extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement

April 12 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc receives extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement

* Alliqua Biomedical - listing qualifications department granted co an additional 180 calendar day period, or until Oct 9, 2017, to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
