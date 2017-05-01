BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical says Company, unit and perceptive entered into amendment No.2 to forbearance and amendment agreement

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua biomedical - on april 27, 2017, company, unit and perceptive entered into amendment no.2 to forbearance and amendment agreement - sec filing
* Alliqua biomedical inc - pursuant to amedment perceptive agreed to extend forbearance period until earlier of june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt