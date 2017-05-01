版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical says Company, unit and perceptive entered into amendment No.2 to forbearance and amendment agreement

May 1 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua biomedical - on april 27, 2017, company, unit and perceptive entered into amendment no.2 to forbearance and amendment agreement - sec filing

* Alliqua biomedical inc - pursuant to amedment perceptive agreed to extend forbearance period until earlier of june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐