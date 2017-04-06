BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical sees Q1 revenue about $4.6 million

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc announces preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 revenue and updates fiscal year 2017 outlook; earnings conference call scheduled for may 9, 2017
* Sees Q1 revenue about $4.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 12 to 17 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20.4 million to $21.3 million
* Alliqua Biomedical - estimates that sales of products were $4.4 million and that contract manufacturing sales were approximately $225,000 for q1 of 2017
* Alliqua Biomedical - fy 2017 total revenue guidance now assumes contract manufacturing sales of about $1.4 million, versus $2.2 million in fy ended dec 31, 2016
* Fy 2017 total revenue guidance continues to assume product sales of $19.0 million to $19.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.