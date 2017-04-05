版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care

April 5 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc - will feature five poster presentations summarizing new data and information related to its interfyl and ultramist therapy products

* Alliqua Biomedical - posters show potential for practitioners to improve clinical outcomes through use of ultramist therapy, interfyl products in addition to soc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐