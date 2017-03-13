BRIEF-Alliqua says on March 7, 2017, co, unit and perceptive credit holdings entered into amendment no.1 to forbearance and amendment agreement

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua biomedical inc - on march 7, 2017, co, unit and perceptive credit holdings entered into amendment no.1 to forbearance and amendment agreement
* Alliqua biomedical - amendment to extend forbearance period and to forbear from exercising any rights and remedies until earlier of april 30, 2017
* Alliqua biomedical - co,perceptive entered amendment,restatement of warrant issued to perceptive in connection with closing of credit deal on may 29, 2015
* Alliqua biomedical inc - amended and restated warrant is exercisable for 2 million shares of co's common stock at exercise price of $0.50
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit