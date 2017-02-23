BRIEF-ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS SAYS BOARD MEMBER DAVID DENISON NOTIFIED CO HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

Feb 23 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS - ON FEB 22, BOARD MEMBER DAVID DENISON NOTIFIED CO HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO'S 2017 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 10 MEMBERS AS OF DATE OF 2017 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING