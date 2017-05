BRIEF-Allison Transmission Q1 sales rose 8 pct to $499 mln

April 26 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* Allison Transmission announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 8 percent to $499 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 7.5 to 10.5 percent

* Allison transmission holdings inc qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $461.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow in range of $415 million to $455 million

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $70 million to $80 million