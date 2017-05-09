BRIEF-Allot Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 9 Allot Communications Ltd
* Allot Communications announces first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $18.5 million versus $23 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million
* Book-to-bill improved to slightly above one for first time
since Q4 of 2015
* Allot Communications -second half of 2017 is expected to
be better than first half and book to bill ratio for year is
expected to be above 1
* Reiterates its previously issued guidance and expects 2017
revenues in range of $80 - $84 million
