BRIEF-Allstate Q1 earnings per share $1.79

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Allstate Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $1.79
* Allstate Corp - qtrly book value per common share $52.41 versus $48.89 last year
* Says total revenue of $9.4 billion in Q1 of 2017 increased by 6.3% compared to prior year quarter
* Allstate Corp - qtrly operating earnings per share $1.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allstate Corp qtrly catastrophe losses $781 million versus $827 million last year
* Says Q1 property-liability insurance premiums $7.96 billion versus $7.72 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2qvMCGg) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.