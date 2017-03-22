版本:
BRIEF-Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown's FY 2016 compensation $7.53 mln vs $8.5 mln in FY 2015

March 22 Ally Financial Inc

* Ceo jeffrey brown's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.53 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
