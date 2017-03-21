BRIEF-Ally Financial expects 5 to 15 pct adj. EPS growth in 2017

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Ally Financial Inc:
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017
* Ally Financial Inc says near-term will be impacted by lease and used vehicle price declines and provision build - sec filing
* Ally Financial Inc - do not expect material 2017 impact from tax and regulatory changes
* Ally Financial Inc - "tax and regulatory changes could be long term positive"
* Sees Q1 non-gaap net financing revenue to be fairly flat quarter over quarter
* Ally Financial Inc - sees Q1 other revenue to be fairly flat QOQ
* Ally Financial - sees Q1 provision expense $280 million-$290 million Source text - bit.ly/2ni0vZK Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock