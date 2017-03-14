版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Almonty appoints Mark Gelmon as chief financial officer

March 14 Almonty Industries Inc

* Almonty announces the appointment of mark gelmon as chief financial officer and director and the appointment of marion mcgrath as corporate secretary

* Almonty industries inc - gelmon succeeds dennis logan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐