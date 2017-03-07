BRIEF-Almost Family Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 8 Almost Family Inc
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Almost Family Inc says on a same-store basis, medicare episodic admissions outside of florida grew by 4%, while Florida grew 1% for q4
* Qtrly net service revenues $153.4 million versus $145.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $157.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock