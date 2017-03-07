BRIEF-Almost Family Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

March 8 Almost Family Inc

* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Almost Family Inc says on a same-store basis, medicare episodic admissions outside of florida grew by 4%, while Florida grew 1% for q4

* Qtrly net service revenues $153.4 million versus $145.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $157.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: