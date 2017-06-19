版本:
BRIEF-Alnylam CEO, John Maraganore, named BIO chair for 2017-2018 term

June 19 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alnylam CEO, John Maraganore, named BIO chair for 2017-2018 term

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals- CEO John Maraganore has been elected as chair of biotechnology innovation organization board of directors for 2017-2018 term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
