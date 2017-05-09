版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals appoints Manmeet Soni as chief financial officer

May 9 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - appointment of Manmeet S. Soni as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
