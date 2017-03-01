版本:
BRIEF-Alnylam receives European Medicines Agency prime designation for accelerated assessment of givosiran

March 1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alnylam receives European Medicines Agency prime designation for accelerated assessment of givosiran, an investigational rnai therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias

* Says European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted access to its priority medicines (prime) scheme for givosiran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
