BRIEF-Alon USA Q1 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

May 8 Alon Usa Energy Inc

* Alon usa energy, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon usa energy inc - total throughput for q1 of 2017 averaged approximately 2,700 barrels per day

* Alon usa energy inc - qtrly net sales $1.15 billion versus $850 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon usa energy inc - same-store fuel sales volumes were up 6.7 percent in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

* Alon usa energy-average rins cost effect on big spring refinery operating margin was $0.59 per barrel for q1, versus $0.13 per barrel in 2016

* Alon usa energy inc - combined total refinery average throughput for q1 of 2017 was 155,081 barrels per day versus 138,998 bpd for q1 of 2016