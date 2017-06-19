BRIEF-Alon USA says Arkansas Teacher Retirement System filed class action complaint

June 19 Alon USA Energy Inc:

* Alon USA Energy - on june 15, arkansas teacher retirement system filed class action complaint against defendants on behalf of a class of Alon stockholders

* Alon USA Energy - Alon and defendants believe Page Plaintiff’s, Phelps plaintiff’s, Adler Plaintiff’s, and Arkansas Plaintiff’s claims are "without merit"

* Alon USA Energy - "complaint alleges that Delek, Holdco, Mergeco, and Astro Mergeco breached their fiduciary duties"

* Alon USA Energy Inc - Delek cannot predict the outcome of or estimate the possible loss or range of loss from the matters