20 小时前
BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces agreement to transfer certain assets in West Virginia
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获"AAA/A-1+"评级 展望稳定--标普
2017年7月19日 / 下午3点33分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces agreement to transfer certain assets in West Virginia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources:

* says has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Lexington Coal Co (LCC) to convey real and personal properties located in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and West Virginia

* says conveyance will include about 280 permits, substantial reclamation equipment, ongoing royalty payments associated with these properties and 100 million tons of reserves

* says Lexington Coal Co will receive about $204 million in cash at the time of closing and $112 million in installment payments to assist in the fulfillment of bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations associated with the conveyed properties and permits Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)

