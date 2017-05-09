版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 9 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

* Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $10.8 million versus $11.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
