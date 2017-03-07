BRIEF-Alpha pro tech reports Q4 EPS $0.05

March 7 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

* Announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 sales $9.8 million versus $10 million

* Inventory decreased by $5.4 million, or 33.0 pct, to $11.0 million as of December 31, 2016 from $16.4 million as of December 31, 2015