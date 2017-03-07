BRIEF-Alpha pro tech reports Q4 EPS $0.05

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd
* Announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 sales $9.8 million versus $10 million
* Inventory decreased by $5.4 million, or 33.0 pct, to $11.0 million as of December 31, 2016 from $16.4 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock