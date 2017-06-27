版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Alphabet expects to accrue fine imposed by EC decision in Q2‍​

June 27 Alphabet Inc:

* Alphabet Inc on European Commission decision - "Will review the formal decision, but expects that it will accrue the fine in the second quarter of 2017"‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2ue64IF Further company coverage:
