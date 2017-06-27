BRIEF-Alphabet expects to accrue fine imposed by EC decision in Q2‍​

BRIEF-Chemours sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA above $1.25 bln
* Chemours Co - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA above $1.25 billion
June 27 Alphabet Inc:
* Alphabet Inc on European Commission decision - "Will review the formal decision, but expects that it will accrue the fine in the second quarter of 2017" Source text: bit.ly/2ue64IF Further company coverage:
* Chemours Co - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA above $1.25 billion
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 28 Real estate investment trust Government Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including debt.