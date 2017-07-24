FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
BRIEF-Alphabet reports qtrly earnings per share of $5.01
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Alphabet reports qtrly earnings per share of $5.01

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $5.01

* Qtrly earnings per share excluding European Commission fine was $8.90

* Qtrly revenue $26,010 million versus $21,500 million

* Q2 increase in constant currency revenue year over year was 23 percent

* Q2 Google segment revenue $25,762 million versus $21,315 million

* Q2 Google segment advertising revenue $22,672 million versus $19,143 million

* Headcount at Q2-end 75,606 versus 73,992 at Q1-end

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $25.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EC decision, regarding co's display & ranking of shopping search results and ads, imposed a €2.42 billion fine, which co accrued in Q2‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2tUxSS4) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below