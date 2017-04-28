BRIEF-Alphabet's Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2016 total compensation $199.7 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Alphabet Inc
* Alphabet - Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2016 total compensation was $199.7 million versus $100.6 million in 2015 -SEC filing
* Executive Chairman Eric E. Schmidt's 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $8 million in 2015
* Alphabet - senior vice president and CFO, Alphabet and Google, Ruth M. Porat's 2016 total compensation was $39.1 million versus $31.1 million in 2015
* Alphabet Inc - Sundar Pichai's 2016 compensation includes stock awards worth $198.7 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oTEEG0) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock