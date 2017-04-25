版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Alphatec Holdings files for sale of up to 19.3 mln shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing

April 25 Alphatec Holdings Inc

* Alphatec Holdings Inc says files for sale of up to 19.3 million common shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pdQPOR) Further company coverage:
