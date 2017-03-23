版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Alphatec Holdings reports $18.9 mln private placement

March 23 Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* Alphatec Holdings announces $18.9 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
