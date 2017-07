July 3 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* Alpiq Has Acquired Diamond Lite s.a., the Swiss Specialist for Hydrogen Gas Production Facilities

* the Parties Have Agreed Not to Disclose Details Regarding the Purchase Price

* CONTRACT SIGNING AND THE CLOSING OF PURCHASE CONTRACT TOOK PLACE ON 30 JUNE 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2ugebVQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)