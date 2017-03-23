版本:
BRIEF-Alset Energy says receives drilling permits for La Salada lithium project in Zacatecas, Mexico

March 23 Alset Energy Corp:

* Has received necessary permits to commence drilling at its La Salada lithium project near Zacatecas, Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
