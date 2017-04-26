版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Also Holding forms strategic partnership with HP Inc. to market its new A3 printing range

April 26 Also Holding AG

* Forms strategic partnership with HP Inc. to market its new A3 printing range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
