BRIEF-Altaba announces preliminary results of tender offer

June 19 Altaba Inc :

* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock

* Self-tender offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on June 16, 2017

* Altaba announces preliminary results of tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
