BRIEF-Altaba CEO says expects to add a fifth director to co's board in near future

June 19 Altaba Inc

* Altaba Inc CEO, in letter to stockholders, says co "expects to add a fifth director in the near future" Source text: (bit.ly/2sPsh2C) Further company coverage:
