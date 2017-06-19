版本:
BRIEF-Altaba completes name change, commences trading under new ticker‘AABA’

June 19 Altaba Inc

* Altaba completes name change; registers as investment company; commences trading under new ticker symbol ‘AABA’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
