版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Altagas says initiating simplified sale program for eligible holders of co's shares

April 3 Altagas Ltd

* Altagas Ltd says initiating a simplified sale program for eligible holders of common shares of altagas

* Altagas - Program benefits shareholders who hold 99 or fewer shares, and want to sell their shares without paying brokerage commissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
