公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Altair Resources has acquired third mining license that expands land position on Crepulje zinc-lead-silver property

April 21 Altair Resources Inc

* Altair resources inc - has acquired third mining license that expands land position on crepulje zinc-lead-silver property, mitrovica district of kosovo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
