版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 11:18 BJT

BRIEF-Alterra Power Corp FY revenue was $60.8 million

March 15 Alterra Power Corp:

* revenue was $60.8 million for year, up 5% from comparative year predominantly due to foreign exchange movements

* sees fy 2017 and 2018 adjusted EBITDA $49.2 million and $56.6 million respectively

* Sees total 2017 revenue $90.659 million; sees total 2018 revenue $100.719 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐