BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Alterra Power Corp
* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment
* Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51% ownership stake in flat top project
* Alterra power- loan expansion will fund in conjunction with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects to occur within next few weeks
* Alterra power corp - alterra also expects to sell down a 49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner
* Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6 million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity contribution for flat top wind project
* Alterra power corp - project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: