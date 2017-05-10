BRIEF-Alteryx Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Alteryx Inc:
* Alteryx announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $28.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 to $0.14
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $29 million to $29.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $122 million to $123.5 million
* Alteryx Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.38 to $0.40
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $118.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)