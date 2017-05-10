BRIEF-Alteryx Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

May 10 Alteryx Inc:

* Alteryx announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $28.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 to $0.14

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $29 million to $29.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $122 million to $123.5 million

* Alteryx Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.38 to $0.40

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $118.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

