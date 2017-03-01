版本:
BRIEF-Altisource Asset Management posts Q4 loss per share $1.09

March 1 Altisource Asset Management Corp

* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives

* Q4 loss per share $1.09

* Qtrly total revenues $5.2 million versus $24.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
