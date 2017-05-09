版本:
BRIEF-Altisource Asset Management Q1 loss per share $0.89

May 9 Altisource Asset Management Corp:

* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results; continued progress on resi's strategic objectives

* Q1 loss per share $0.89

* Altisource Asset Management Corp qtrly total revenues $5 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
