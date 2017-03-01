BRIEF-Altisource Residential Corp posts Q4 loss per share $1.14

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Altisource Residential Corp
* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives
* Q4 loss per share $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altisource Residential Corp - increased Q4 2016 rental revenue by 154 pct over Q3 to $24.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"