BRIEF-Altisource Residential Corp posts Q4 loss per share $1.14

March 1 Altisource Residential Corp

* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives

* Q4 loss per share $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altisource Residential Corp - increased Q4 2016 rental revenue by 154 pct over Q3 to $24.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
