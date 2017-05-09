版本:
BRIEF-Altisource Residential Q1 loss per share $0.92

May 9 Altisource Residential Corp:

* Altisource residential corporation reports first quarter 2017 results; progress continues on growth, operating and disposition objectives

* Q1 loss per share $0.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altisource residential corp - qtrly total revenues $29.3 million versus $40.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $37.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altisource residential corp - qtrly revenue $29.3 million versus $40.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
