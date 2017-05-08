BRIEF-Altisource says co is in communication with Ocwen and New Residential

May 8 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa
* Altisource responds to potential transaction between ocwen
and new residential
* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - altisource is in
communication with both ocwen and nrz
* Altisource portfolio - expects any potential agreement
between ocwen and nrz will be consistent with and respect co's
service agreements with ocwen
* Altisource portfolio - aware that ocwen and nrz have each
stated that there are on-going negotiations for a deal
* Altisource portfolio - view efforts by ocwen & nrz to
reach deal that reduces "uncertainty and strengthens
relationship between nrz and ocwen as a positive development"
