BRIEF-Altisource says co is in communication with Ocwen and New Residential

May 8 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa

* Altisource responds to potential transaction between ocwen and new residential

* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - altisource is in communication with both ocwen and nrz

* Altisource portfolio - expects any potential agreement between ocwen and nrz will be consistent with and respect co's service agreements with ocwen

* Altisource portfolio - aware that ocwen and nrz have each stated that there are on-going negotiations for a deal

* Altisource portfolio - view efforts by ocwen & nrz to reach deal that reduces "uncertainty and strengthens relationship between nrz and ocwen as a positive development" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: