BRIEF-Altitude Resources Inc says acquired New Alberta Crown Coal lease applications adjoining its Altitude North Property in West Central Alberta

Feb 27 Altitude Resources Inc

* Altitude Resources Inc - acquired New Alberta Crown Coal lease applications adjoining its Altitude North Property in West Central Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
