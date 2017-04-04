版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Altius Minerals Corp executes 3 additional project option agreements covering eight projects

April 4 Altius Minerals Corp:

* Altius Minerals Corp says executes three additional project option agreements covering eight projects

* Altius Minerals Corp says it is anticipated that partner-funded drilling programs in Canada, Republic Of Ireland and Chile will occur in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
