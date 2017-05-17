版本:
BRIEF-Altius Minerals expects attributable royalty revenue of about $46.3 mln for FY ended April 30, 2017

May 17 Altius Minerals Corp:

* Altius achieves new annual attributable royalty revenue record; release of q4 (year end) financial results June 21, 2017

* Altius Minerals Corp says expects to report attributable royalty revenue of approximately $46.3 million for fiscal year ended April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
