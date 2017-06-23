BRIEF-Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold

June 23 Altius Minerals Corp:
* Altius Resources Inc acquires common shares of Antler Gold
Inc
* Altius Resources Inc says on June 23, 2017, acquired
ownership of 980,000 common shares of Antler Gold Inc
* Altius Resources Inc - following acquisition, co owns 5.5
million common shares or about 19.94 percent of issued,
outstanding common shares of Antler Gold
* Altius Resources-acquired ownership of shares in Antler
Gold as consideration for grant by co of option to earn 100%
interest in certain mineral claims
